CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge has set a new trial date for a former Virginia Tech student charged with murder in the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl.

Judge Robert Turk on Monday scheduled the trial of David Eisenhauer to begin on Feb. 5. That’s the same day his co-defendant, Natalie Keepers, is scheduled to go on trial.

The judge has previously said the two would be tried separately.

It was not immediately clear why he scheduled Eisenhauer’s trial to begin on the same day as Keepers’ trial. The judge could not be reached for comment late Monday.

Eisenhauer is accused of fatally stabbing 13-year-old Nicole Lovell. Keepers is charged as an accessory.

Also on Monday, Turk denied a defense motion to suppress statements made by Eisenhauer to other inmates.