INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has set a trial date for two Indianapolis police officers facing a wrongful death lawsuit in an unarmed black motorist’s fatal shooting.

The civil trial for the two officers, Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard, was scheduled this week for March 25, 2019.

But WRTV-TV reports the court is encouraging both sides to settle the case. A settlement conference is scheduled for next June.

The two officers fatally shot the 45-year-old Aaron Bailey on June 29 after the unarmed man crashed his car following a short police chase.

Both officers were suspended in November by Indianapolis’ police chief, who has recommended they be fired.

Bailey’s family’s sued the officers, the city and its police department in September, alleging excessive force. The suit seeks punitive damages.

