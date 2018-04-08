BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Baltimore has scheduled the first public hearing to review the city’s progress toward compliance with a consent decree that mandates reforms within the police department.

The judge is scheduled to hear Friday from attorneys for the city and for the U.S. Justice Department, as well as an independent monitoring team.

The consent decree, which was signed in the waning days of the Obama administration, was approved by the judge last April despite objections from President Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

Issues to be discussed at Friday’s hearing include transportation of people in custody, use of force, and misconduct investigations and discipline.

The judge also wants to hear about progress in establishing a modern technology platform that he says is a critical part of the reform process.