GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a North Carolina man to spend Christmas Day in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the theft of his grandmother’s possessions.

The Daily Reflector of Greenville reports Pitt County Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Pittman said the grandmother of 34-year-old Christopher Lee Edwards was cleaning her home when she noticed her fine china and jewelry were missing, as were tools from her garage.

Pittman said the tools were found at a pawn shop, but the jewelry is still missing.

Edwards received 90 days in jail, but the judge suspended the sentence and placed Edwards on supervised probation for four years. Edwards has to make restitution, pay attorney’s fees and report to jail at noon on Christmas Eve. He will be released on noon Dec. 26.

___

Information from: The Daily Reflector, http://www.reflector.com