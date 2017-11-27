PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona has finished sentencing the 17 defendants convicted in a major drug trafficking and money laundering operation.
U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa (hoo-mee-TEE’-wah) sentenced 55-year-old Ramon Llamas (YAH’-mahs) to 14 years in prison on Nov. 17.
Llamas previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
Other defendants in the case received sentences ranging from probation to over 19 years in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says other defendants included 50-year-old Donald Hamilton, a Philadelphia airline gate agent whose involvement with the ring included using his job to smuggle drug money through airport security.
The office says the ring obtained large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine from Mexico and shipped it to customers throughout the United States.