CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A man convicted of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in Philomath has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko said Dominique Thornton had been in town from California for less than a week when he met the teen in January 2017 and began texting her. Thornton was 28 at the time and knew the girl’s age.

The prosecutor says Thornton later performed sexual acts on the victim after coercing her into an alleyway during a walk home.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports the victim told the court Monday that Thornton attacked her, and she wakes up every day feeling anger.

Thornton said he was an upstanding citizen and uncomfortable being slandered.

In addition to the prison time, Judge David Connell said Thornton must register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of post-prison supervision.

