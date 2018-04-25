NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge wants more information from prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump and personal attorney Michael Cohen to help speedily analyze materials seized from Cohen.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set a hearing for Thursday. She said she wants prosecutors to tell her how fast a copy of materials seized in the raid two weeks ago are being given to Cohen’s lawyers.
Prosecutors have said the raid on Cohen’s home and office came in a fraud investigation.
Cohen’s lawyers want a court-appointed neutral special master to help decide what is subject to attorney-client privilege and cannot be viewed by criminal prosecutors.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Funeral held for pro wrestling great Bruno Sammartino
The judge is considering the idea and says she wants lawyers to tell her how a special master would help.