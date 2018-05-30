PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order, barring an Oregon high school from preventing a student from wearing a pro-border wall T-shirt to school for the rest of this school year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Liberty High School in Hillsboro had prohibited senior Addison Barnes from wearing his “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co.” shirt on school grounds. But U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman found Tuesday that the Hillsboro School District could not justify its censorship.

Barnes can wear the shirt for the rest of the school year. He is scheduled to graduate June 7.

Barnes earlier this month sued the high school, the principal and district, arguing they violated his First Amendment rights when he was told to go home or cover up the shirt in class.

