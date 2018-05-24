JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a power company can continue constructing controversial power line towers that will cross the James River near historic Jamestown Island in Virginia.

In an opinion published Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth ruled against conservation groups who sued to stop the project. They claimed the towers will harm the view near the site of Britain’s first permanent settlement in North America.

Dominion Energy says the project is needed to meet the region’s growing energy needs. It’s been building foundations in the river on which the towers will stand. Tower construction is expected to begin sometime after July 1.

The groups that sued include the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Parks Conservation Association. Both said they’re considering their next move.