LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ruled that Los Angeles County wrongly canceled Medi-Cal coverage for thousands of residents, often leaving them without access to health care and needed medicines.

The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that last week’s ruling said the county violated state law by terminating coverage for beneficiaries even though they turned in their renewal paperwork on time. The judge ordered the county to fix the problem.

Nearly four million people in LA County rely on Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid.

The judge’s decision says from December 2016 to December 2017, about 22,000 people wrongly lost benefits. The newspaper says the problems appear to have resulted from a backlog of applications and a faulty computer system.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by several Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

