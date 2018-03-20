RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Vermont teen accused of planning a massacre at his former high school will stay in jail pending his trial.
Eighteen-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Poultney, is charged with attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to carry out a mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.
Sawyer’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case. A hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.
The Rutland Herald reports Judge Thomas Zonay has rejected a defense argument that Sawyer had, at worst, been preparing to attempt a murder, but had not yet gotten to the point of attempting one when he was arrested last month.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Investigators say Sawyer described detailed plans for the shooting wrote about his plot in a diary titled “Journal of an Active Shooter.”
___
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/