RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Vermont teen accused of planning a massacre at his former high school will stay in jail pending his trial.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Poultney, is charged with attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to carry out a mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

Sawyer’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case. A hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

The Rutland Herald reports Judge Thomas Zonay has rejected a defense argument that Sawyer had, at worst, been preparing to attempt a murder, but had not yet gotten to the point of attempting one when he was arrested last month.

Investigators say Sawyer described detailed plans for the shooting wrote about his plot in a diary titled “Journal of an Active Shooter.”

