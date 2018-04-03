NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A judge has denied a motion to dismiss murder charges filed against a Vermont man in a 2015 shooting death during a drunken party.

The Caledonian Record reports an attorney for 32-year-old Ryan Bacon, of Greensboro, argued the state lacked evidence to prove he acted with intent to kill Lou-Ron Schneider.

Judge Robert Bent ruled the state only needed enough evidence to go to trial. Bent says it’s up to a jury to decide if Bacon intended to shoot Schneider.

Police say Bacon shot Schneider after an argument at his home. Schneider survived long enough to identify his shooter to authorities.

Bacon fled and turned himself in two days later. He has been charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com