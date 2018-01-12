BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A judge has ruled the former boyfriend of a woman found dead on a roadside embankment in Vermont must stay held in jail without bail.
The Times Argus reports judge Howard VanBenthuysen said in his decision last month that a reasonable jury could convict 61-year-old Randal Gebo of murder based on the evidence.
Gebo has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 59-year-old Cindy Cook. The woman’s body was found in July 2017 in Middlesex, and an autopsy later determined she had been strangled.
Gebo was arrested in Illinois a few days after Cook’s body was found while driving her car.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks fired Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Sam’s Club closing 3 stores around Seattle, costing nearly 500 jobs
- Washington state regularly gives drivers’ info to immigration authorities; Inslee orders temporary halt | Times Watchdog
Court documents show Cook last contacted friends July 4, and Gebo started using her credit cards the following day.
___
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/