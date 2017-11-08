CARO, Mich. (AP) — A township in Michigan’s Thumb region has won a key decision in a dispute over wind energy.
Federal Judge Thomas Ludington says Almer Township in Tuscola County didn’t violate the rights of a wind-energy company when it rejected a permit.
Ludington last week said the township’s interpretation of noise standards was reasonable, even if others might have a different opinion.
Tuscola Wind III is controlled by wind giant NextEra Energy Resources. After new trustees were elected in 2016, Almer Township rejected a permit that would have cleared the way for 19 turbines. It’s part of a larger wind project with 55 turbines in three townships.
The judge says Tuscola Wind can’t reasonably argue that Almer Township will have inadequate access to energy without the turbines.