ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled that an Albuquerque police officer who was fired for repeatedly violating policies won’t be getting his job back.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the ruling brings an end to a yearslong fight between the city and ex-policeman Jeremy Dear.

There’s a pending wrongful death civil lawsuit against Dear and the city over his fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman in April 2014.

Second Judicial Court Judge Clay Campbell’s ruling reversed a decision from the city’s personnel board, which had voted to give Dear his job back. It reinstated a hearing officer’s opinion that Dear should be fired.

Former Police Chief Gorden Eden says he considered Dear to be insubordinate for frequently failing to record his interactions with the public despite being ordered to do so.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com