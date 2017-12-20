ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says rules cited in the dismissal of a fire chief, which require Atlanta city employees to get pre-clearance for outside employment, aren’t constitutional.

But, in her order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Leigh May ruled in the city’s favor on other constitutional questions raised by former fire chief Kelvin Cochran in a lawsuit against the city.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Cochran, who was dismissed as Atlanta fire chief in January 2015. Cochran had published a book that included anti-gay passages.

May wrote that the city’s pre-clearance rules could stifle speech unconstitutionally and added they fail to define applicable standards when judging a potential conflict of interest.

A city attorney said the city looks forward to demonstrating at trial the propriety of its rules.