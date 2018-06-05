SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has rejected the state’s argument that former Utah Attorney General John Swallow isn’t entitled to $1.6 million in reimbursement for legal fees in a failed criminal case against him.

The Deseret News reports the ruling came Monday. It allows Swallow to continue his lawsuit against the state in which he is seeking to be reimbursed for attorney fees and costs.

Lawyers for the state had argued that Swallow wasn’t entitled to the reimbursement because he wasn’t working for the state when he was acquitted of corruption charges.

The state previously said the attorney general’s office doesn’t have that amount of money and that Swallow should have made his claims to the state’s board of examiners.

Swallow was acquitted in 2017 of nine criminal counts that included bribery, obstruction of justice and evidence tampering.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com