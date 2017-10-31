CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has restored a suburban St. Louis babysitter’s plea in the death of a 13-month-old girl under her care.
Jennifer Winkler of Eureka pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in 2014, but a judge threw out the plea. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nellie Ribaudo on Tuesday restored the plea. Winkler could face up to seven years in prison at sentencing on Dec. 18.
Winkler was accused of shaking Lily Annabella Rieger to death at Winkler’s home day care in 2011. The child had a fractured skull and brain trauma.
Winkler was initially charged with second-degree murder. Her attorney, Neil Bruntrager, said Winkler denied shaking the baby and that Lily was actually injured hours before Winkler began watching her.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com