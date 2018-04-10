CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge accused of submitting a number of anonymous judicial evaluations of himself online has resigned.

Judge Paul Moore, a circuit court judge based in Nashua, submitted a one-sentence letter of resignation Tuesday, effective immediately.

Last month, the attorney general’s office started investigating Moore’s conduct.

The state Supreme Court sent the Judicial Conduct Committee a complaint against Moore last fall.

In a March 6 letter to the committee, Moore wrote that he submitted judicial evaluations of himself online, as though some other person was submitting them. He said he used personal electronic devices.

Moore wrote he was sent a list of people who would be asked to complete an evaluation of him. He said he allowed himself to develop “inflated concerns” and anxiety about the fairness of the process.