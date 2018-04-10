DENVER (AP) — A judge has ruled that Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn can stay on the party’s primary ballot.

KMGH-TV reports that Denver District Judge Brian Whitney issued his ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit that challenged the validity of voter signatures Lamborn’s campaign used to petition onto the June 26 primary.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams approved Lamborn’s ballot petition on March 29.

Five Republican voters in Lamborn’s Colorado Springs-based district sued Williams.

They claimed seven circulators who collected signatures for Lamborn were not Colorado residents.

Whitney said Williams’ office acted appropriately.

Lamborn is seeking a seventh term in Congress. State Sen. Owen Hill and Darryl Glenn, who challenged Democrat Michael Bennet for his U.S. Senate seat in 2016, also are in the GOP race.

