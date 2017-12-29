KENT, Conn. (AP) — A judge has rejected a Native American tribe’s claim that Connecticut owes it more than $600 million for land the tribe says the state seized a century or more ago.
The judge in an 11-page decision released this week dismissed the Schaghticoke (SKAT’-ih-kohk) Tribal Nation’s claim that it owned the land.
The Superior Court judge’s ruling said: “To sue the state for taking your property, first you have to have some property.”
The judge allowed other claims in the lawsuit, including the tribe’s alleged ownership of certain mortgages, to continue.
The nation said in its lawsuit that the state seized 2,000 acres from a 2,400-acre reservation in western Connecticut between 1801 and 1918 without compensation.
A lawyer for the nation said “We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling,” and may appeal.