BEND, Ore. (AP) — A federal magistrate in Oregon has rejected a proposal to create a network of trails for off-road vehicles in the Ochoco National Forest, putting the plan in jeopardy.
The U.S. Forest Service wants to establish a 137-mile network of trails that could be used by ATVs, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan earlier this week said the plan doesn’t do enough to protect vulnerable species, including elk and gray wolves.
The Bulletin reports that Sullivan’s ruling is preliminary and must be reviewed by another judge.
The Forest Service has been looking at options for an expanded trail system within the Ochoco for more than a decade.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- New law to make California first state to end bail
But when the Forest Service approved the plan last June, conservationists, hunting organizations and other groups sued.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com