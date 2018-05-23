PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected the Illinois Department of Corrections’ plan to address flaws in mental health care for 12,000 inmates.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Douglas Rees recommended a two-step plan to identify and provide additional care for inmates.

The Pantagraph reports that U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm said Tuesday the state’s plan isn’t sufficient.

A federal court order has forced the Corrections Department’s compliance with a 2016 settlement agreement seeking significant improvements to the state’s prison mental health care following a 2007 lawsuit by inmates.

Mihm ruled last month that the state had violated prisoners’ constitutional rights and was indifferent to their conditions.

The judge could appoint a receiver to oversee improvements if the state fails to meet the agreement’s terms.

Mihm will issue a final ruling Friday.

