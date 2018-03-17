FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a suburban Detroit teenager charged with first-degree murder in his mother’s slaying.
Oakland Circuit Judge Martha Anderson rejected bond Friday for the 16-year-old boy, who’s accused of suffocating his 35-year-old mother last August and throwing her body from a third-floor window in their Farmington Hills mansion.
He remains held without bond at Oakland County Children’s Village.
The Detroit News reports the boy smiled at his father and numerous supporters when he entered the courtroom Friday.
The boy’s attorneys had hoped to convince Anderson of the teen’s strong ties in the community, including three people who had agreed to house him pending trial if he were released on bond.
Assistant prosecutor John Skrzynski argued that evidence already gathered shows the teen is a flight risk.
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/