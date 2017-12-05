MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut private liberal arts college has been ordered to reinstate a fraternity house next fall after the school revoked its status over a requirement that residential fraternities accept women.
The Hartford Courant reports the judge Monday also ordered Wesleyan University to pay Delta Kappa Epsilon nearly $412,000 in attorney fees and other costs.
In June, a jury found the school violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, made negligent misrepresentations and interfered with Delta Kappa Epsilon’s business relationships.
The fraternity’s alumni chapter was awarded $386,000 in damages.
Wesleyan announced the co-ed requirement in 2014 as part of a strategy to create a safer, more inclusive campus. It later revoked the fraternity’s housing status, saying the chapter didn’t take “meaningful steps” toward becoming co-ed.
Wesleyan says it will appeal Monday’s ruling.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com