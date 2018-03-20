NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has refused to toss out the charges facing New York’s former assembly speaker.
U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Tuesday rejected a variety of reasons that lawyers for Sheldon Silver say the indictment should be thrown out and no retrial should occur.
The 74-year-old Democrat is scheduled to go on trial on April 16. In July, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned his 2015 conviction and 12-year prison sentence.
The appeals court said the judge must instruct the jury differently after the Supreme Court narrowed public corruption law when it reversed the conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.
Prosecutors say Silver earned $5 million illegally, in part through bribes. Defense lawyers say he acted honorably and within the rules politicians follow.