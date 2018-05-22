LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge refused to lower the bail of a Nevada man who is the suspect in a DUI crash that killed two people.

KSNV-TV reports Henry Aparicio appeared before Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Suzan Baucum on Monday, seeking to have the court lower his $500,000 bail.

A newly-released arrest report says Aparicio was driving 100 mph last week when he struck a car and killed its occupants, Damaso and Christa Puente. Prosecutors also say a surveillance camera shows Aparicio getting out of the driver’s side door of his Mercedes-Benz.

Aparicio’s Lawyer, Damian Sheets, disputes those claims.

Sheets says while he will not discuss his client’s involvement in the accident, he contends Aparicio “told officers that he was not driving that vehicle.”

Sheets says the passenger of Aparicio’s vehicle cannot remember who was driving.

