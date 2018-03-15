BOSTON (AP) — A judge has denied Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her over her crackdown on “copycat” assault weapons.
Judge Timothy Hillman says in an order issued Wednesday gun shops have valid questions as to whether Healey gave them fair notice about the ban. He says they have a “plausible claim” that Healey deprived them of property without due process.
The Democratic attorney general sent a notice to gun sellers and manufacturers in 2016 saying state law bans a “copy” or “duplicate” weapon, such as copies of the Colt AR-15 and the Kalashnikov AK-47.
She says an estimated 10,000 copycat assault weapons were sold in the state in 2015.
A spokeswoman for Healey says they will continue to vigorously oppose the challenge.