ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss charges against an Ipswich man accused of bestiality.
Fifty-seven-year-old James Schumacher is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two calves on a Bath-area farm. He’s pleaded not guilty to six felony charges and faces trial in late July.
Defense attorney Marshall Lovrien argued in March that the bestiality counts were unconstitutional. He cited U.S. Supreme Court cases including one that upheld a person’s right to engage in private, intimate conduct of his or her choosing.
Brown County State’s Attorney Chris White argued that there are exceptions.
The American News reports that Judge Scott Myren sided with prosecutors.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com