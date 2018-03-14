TOWNER, N.D. (AP) — A judge has reduced bond for a Minnesota man charged with attacking a priest in North Dakota, though not as much as the suspect wanted.
Judge Donovan Foughty on Tuesday lowered bond for 42-year-old Chad Legare from $250,000 to $200,000. Legare’s attorney had requested $100,000 but Foughty declined to go that far, citing the severity of the charges against the Alexandria, Minnesota, man.
Legare is accused of assaulting Rev. Robert Wapenski Jan. 30 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose. He could enter pleas to attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary during his next court appearance, on April 19.
Legare during an earlier hearing made a reference to the priest being a rapist. Court documents show Legare believed Wapenski had sexually assaulted Legare’s girlfriend.
Authorities haven’t discussed a motive.