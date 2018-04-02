CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has reduced to $125,000 the bond for a Gary woman facing neglect charges after her two young children died in an apartment building fire.

Lake Superior Court Judge Diane Boswell also entered not guilty pleas Monday for 33-old Kristen Gober. Gober is charged with three counts of neglect of a dependent and marijuana possession for allegedly leaving her children unattended March 25.

Two-year-old Kailani Gober and 4-year-old Khristopher Gober died of smoke inhalation. Their 6-year-old brother, who escaped, told police he and his younger brother were playing with the kitchen stove when a blanket caught fire.

Boswell reduced Gober’s bond from $200,000.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Gober’s attorney acknowledged community anger at her but asked the public to remember she lost two children in the fire.

