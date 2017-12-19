GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge is recommending that the conviction of a man sent to prison on child sexual assault charges be overturned and that he meets the state’s legal threshold to be declared innocent.

State District Judge Donna King made the recommendation Monday in the case of Greg Kelley, who spent the last three years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy at an in-home day care center in 2013. Kelley was released on bond in August after King cited mistakes police made during the investigation.

Texas law states that a defendant meets the standard for “actual innocence” if a judge believes no reasonable juror would convict him.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision about whether to uphold Kelley’s conviction.