FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Broward judge is facing criticism after a video showed her angry exchange with a frail inmate who died a few days later.

Circuit Court Judge Merrilee Ehrlich was overseeing first appearance court recently when she snapped at 59-year-old inmate Sandra Twiggs as she explained her ailments.

The judge said she was “not here to talk about your breathing treatment.”

The judge repeatedly interrupted Twiggs, telling her to just listen. She allowed Twiggs to be released without bond for the domestic violence charge. Twiggs suffered from asthma and chronic lung disease and used a wheelchair.

The Sun Sentinel reports Twiggs died in her sleep a few days later.

Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter said Saturday that Ehrlich will not to return to the courthouse. She was scheduled to retire this summer.

A phone message for her was not immediately returned Sunday.

