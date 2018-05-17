BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge says Idaho prison officials must release records about the lethal injection drugs they used in the state’s two most recent executions.

In the ruling issued Monday, 4th District Judge Lynn Norton ordered Idaho Department of Correction officials to release records on the chemicals used in the executions of Paul Ezra Rhoades and Richard Leavitt unless the state can show that they are sealed by another judge’s order. In that case the judge said she would review them privately to determine whether they should be released.

University of Idaho law professor Aliza Cover filed a public records request seeking the documents last fall, but the state turned it down. The ACLU of Idaho filed a lawsuit seeking the records on Cover’s behalf in February.