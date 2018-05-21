COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge says a man who acknowledges killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent.
Robert Dear was not present in court on Monday for the routine hearing reviewing his mental health status.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Dear was first judged to be legally incompetent two years ago. He has been held at the state mental health hospital in Pueblo since then.
Dear is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27, 2015, shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also injured nine.
The next hearing to review Dear’s status is scheduled for July 27.