LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is ruling Republican efforts to recall two Democratic state senators have failed and no recall elections will be held.

Judge Jerry Wiese said in a court hearing Wednesday that he’ll make that declaration ending the efforts to recall state Sens. Nicole Cannizzaro and Joyce Woodhouse. The controversial recalls jeopardized Democratic control of the state Senate.

Dan Stewart, an attorney for the recall backers, said he doesn’t know if his clients will try to appeal.

Cannizzaro and Woodhouse said after the court hearing that they’re relieved the recalls are over.

There was no allegation of misconduct as the stated reason for the recalls, and no reason is required, but conservatives said alter that the politicians should leave for political reasons and cited the Democrats’ stance on taxes and other issues.