ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A judge has ordered Maryland regulators to pay an anti-vaccine doctor.

The Maryland Board of Physicians in 2011 suspended Mark Geier’s license. Nationally known for spreading the discredited theory that vaccines cause autism, Geier was treating autistic children with a drug that decreased hormone production. The board alleged he misrepresented his credentials and misdiagnosed youngsters.

But The Washington Post reports that regulators who stripped Geier of his credentials have each been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in damages after a judge found the board abused its power in 2012 when it alleged he improperly prescribed medication for himself, his wife and son while his license was suspended.

Judge Ronald Rubin has recently awarded the Geiers $2.5 million in damages.

The newspaper says the decision is being appealed.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com