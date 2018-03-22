YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a southeast Michigan family to remove three out of four potbellied pigs from their rental home.

Stephanie Rowland went to court earlier this year to fight a citation that called for the pigs’ removal after a neighbor filed a complaint in August. Rowland argues the pigs provide emotional support and medical assistance, and can be kept at the home under the Fair Housing Act.

The Ann Arbor News reports Judge Kirk W. Tabbey ruled Wednesday that Rowland must remove three of the pigs because the law only covers one animal. Tabbey ordered the city to investigate and find reasonable accommodation for the fourth pig.

The family plans to find a short-term home for the pigs while looking for a larger home they can all live in.

