CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico 12-year-old will undergo a 15-day evaluation after a jury found he brought an airsoft pistol to school and threatened a school employee.

Prosecutors said Friday the child entered Marshall Middle School with the pellet gun on Feb. 8, before school officials were able to secure it from him.

Authorities say the child asked “how would you like to be shot by a 12-year-old?” He also is accused of making threats to shoot-up the school.

A judge ordered the evaluation for him at a youth facility in Albuquerque. A hearing later will determine treatment or custody options.

The reported threat came six months after an August shooting killed two people and injured four others at the Clovis library.

Some 40,000 people live in the town near the Texas border.