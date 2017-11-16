COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge says defendants who have been held in jail because they can’t afford a $55 county fee for pre-trial services must be released if they have been granted a personal recognizance bond.

William Bain, El Paso County’s top judge, signed the order Wednesday about a week after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit on behalf 26-year-old Jasmine Still, who spent 27 days in jail after a judge approved her release on such a bond.

A personal recognizance bond serves as a written promise to appear in court.

Still, of Colorado Springs, says she pleaded guilty to a drug charge so she could get out of jail quickly and fight for custody of her children.

The fee helps provide pre-trial supervision.

The Gazette reports the ACLU plans to continue its fight to win damages for Still.

