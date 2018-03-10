BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A teenager accused of stabbing to death a woman in northern Colorado last year will stand trial as an adult.

The Daily Camera reports a Boulder judge ruled Friday to transfer 16-year-old Aiden von Grabow’s case from juvenile to adult court.

Von Grabow is charged with first-degree murder and 10 other felony counts in connection to the November death of 20-year-old Makayla Grote of Longmont.

In hearings on prosecuting von Grabow as an adult, Deputy District Attorney Adrian Van Nice argued that Grote was not intended to be the only victim. She cited the “death list” that von Grabow had compiled of other potential targets.

The defense argued that the state did not satisfy probable cause on every charge against von Grabow.

Von Grabow is currently being held without bond.

