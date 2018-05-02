LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled prosecutors can admit as evidence two previous rape accusations against former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson.

The 20-year-old Robertson faces two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case that dates to April 2017. That’s when he allegedly assaulted a woman in her apartment.

Ingham County Judge Clinton Canady III on Wednesday ruled two incidents, one in 2013 and the other in 2014, will be admitted as evidence. That’s because women told police Robertson pulled down their pants and used force to rape them. Their descriptions are similar to the alleged attack for which Robertson is being tried.

Defense attorney David Rosenberg argued none of the evidence should be admitted because they were overly prejudicial to his client.

Michigan State spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said in a statement the university was unaware of the previous sexual assault cases.