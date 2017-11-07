CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has OK’d the transfer of a suspect from Chicago to New York to face charges he helped raise money for would-be militants to join the Islamic State group and another terrorist organization in Syria.
A U.S. magistrate judge in Chicago posted an order Tuesday evening that permits agents to transport the 32-year-old Dilshod Khusanov to a jail in Brooklyn, New York.
Authorities arrested the Uzbekistan-born truck driver at his Villa Park home outside Chicago in August on material support for terrorists charges. If convicted, he could face a maximum 30-year prison term.
Records indicate Khusanov hasn’t yet entered a plea. Government court filings say a status hearing will be held for him in New York later this week. Others already faced similar charges in New York.
