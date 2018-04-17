TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has ruled that the governor’s office and a public safety agency violated the state Open Records Act when they didn’t respond to a newspaper’s request for records in a timely manner.

The case involves requests filed by the Tulsa World and a former editor with Gov. Mary Fallin’s office and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety days after the 2014 botched lethal injection of Clayton Lockett. The lawsuit also sought records related to the execution of Charles Warner.

Judge Lisa Tipping Davis ruled Friday that the process resulting in delays in excess of 17 months wasn’t “prompt or reasonable.” She says the newspaper’s request wasn’t formally denied, but it’s still “uncontroverted that no documents were produced prior to the lawsuit being filed.”

