CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has refused to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the shooting of an unarmed man by a Chicago police officer six years ago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that on Tuesday, Cook County Judge Leroy K. Martin Jr. rejected the argument that a special prosecutor is needed to investigate the 2011 shooting of Flint Farmer by Officer Gildardo Sierra because the county’s state’s attorney’s office’s close working relationship with the police department has created a conflict of interest.

His contention that there is no inherent conflict comes after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx — who argued before she was elected that a conflict existed — decided that a special prosecutor isn’t still necessary because of changes she’s made in the way her officer handles police shootings.