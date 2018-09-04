COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has dismissed portions of a federal lawsuit filed by a deputy who was fired after he was videotaped tossing a South Carolina high school student across a classroom when she refused to give him her cellphone.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis ruled last month that Ben Fields’ claims against the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Richland Two School District should be dismissed.
Sheriff Leon Lott said he wanted to throw up after viewing the video of Fields throwing the Spring Valley High School student. The video was taken by another student and posted online in October 2015.
Prosecutors declined to bring charges against Fields, who sued both entities, along with Lott.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- Democrats, eyeing a majority, prepare an investigative onslaught
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Moose crowded by onlookers on shore drowns in Vermont lake
- Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms
Fields says his reputation was ruined by Lott’s comments. That portion of Fields’ lawsuit continues.