CHICAGO (AP) — Some of the more than 100 motions filed in the case of a Chicago police officer charged in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald that have been kept secret may soon become public.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that on Wednesday, Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan ordered Officer Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys and prosecutors to prepare objections to the release of any of the filings before deciding which ones should be made public.

News organizations have grown frustrated by the lack of access to court filings — as well as an order by Gaughan that prohibits attorneys involved in the case from talking about it outside of court — and Wednesday’s order stems from their request to make the filings public.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder