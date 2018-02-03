JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge says a southeast Missouri man convicted of murder for the 2000 killing of a woman should be exonerated.
The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Darrell Missey issued his report Friday in the case of David Robinson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sheila Box in Sikeston. The judge was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to make a recommendation as part of the high court’s review of Robinson’s conviction. It’s unclear how long it will take the Supreme Court to rule.
The judge says police and a former assistant attorney general who tried the case “knowingly presented false testimony” and “failed to take any steps to correct that false testimony.”
Robinson is serving a life sentence, although another man has since confessed to the killing, and two witnesses have recanted. No physical evidence ties Robinson to the murder. Robinson says he was framed.
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com