JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge says a southeast Missouri man convicted of murder for the 2000 killing of a woman should be exonerated.
The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Darrell Missey issued his report Friday in the case of David Robinson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sheila Box in Sikeston. The judge was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to make a recommendation as part of the high court’s review of Robinson’s conviction. It’s unclear how long it will take the Supreme Court to rule.
The judge says police and a former assistant attorney general who tried the case “knowingly presented false testimony” and “failed to take any steps to correct that false testimony.”
Robinson is serving a life sentence, although another man has since confessed to the killing, and two witnesses have recanted. No physical evidence ties Robinson to the murder. Robinson says he was framed.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
___
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com